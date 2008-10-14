The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

THE [email protected] Credit Card?

For those of you who might've wondered just how popular Namco Bandai's idol simulation title THE [email protected] is, there's this: THE [email protected] Visa card. Originally an arcade game, [email protected] follows a music producer who oversees up-and-coming popstars. The franchise has since spread to the Xbox 360 and the PSP. There are an anime series and toys, too. What better way to buy an [email protected] Haruka Amami than with this Visa card. Buying other stuff, maybe not so great. Slightly embarrassing, even.

ついに、アイドルマスターのVISAカードが今冬登場！ [はちま起稿]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles