For those of you who might've wondered just how popular Namco Bandai's idol simulation title THE [email protected] is, there's this: THE [email protected] Visa card. Originally an arcade game, [email protected] follows a music producer who oversees up-and-coming popstars. The franchise has since spread to the Xbox 360 and the PSP. There are an anime series and toys, too. What better way to buy an [email protected] Haruka Amami than with this Visa card. Buying other stuff, maybe not so great. Slightly embarrassing, even.

