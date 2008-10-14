For those of you who might've wondered just how popular Namco Bandai's idol simulation title THE [email protected] is, there's this: THE [email protected] Visa card. Originally an arcade game, [email protected] follows a music producer who oversees up-and-coming popstars. The franchise has since spread to the Xbox 360 and the PSP. There are an anime series and toys, too. What better way to buy an [email protected] Haruka Amami than with this Visa card. Buying other stuff, maybe not so great. Slightly embarrassing, even.
ついに、アイドルマスターのVISAカードが今冬登場！ [はちま起稿]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink