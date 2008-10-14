The Jackal Finds You, New Far Cry 2 Trailer

In just a little over a week you'll be able to get your hands on Far Cry 2. This new trailer outlines just a few of the allies that you may choose from during your explosion-packed jaunt through Africa. Just a word of caution, the trailer is a little violent, viewer discretion is advised.
Lots of screens including some of the map editor after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink