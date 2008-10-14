The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Jackal Finds You, New Far Cry 2 Trailer


In just a little over a week you'll be able to get your hands on Far Cry 2. This new trailer outlines just a few of the allies that you may choose from during your explosion-packed jaunt through Africa. Just a word of caution, the trailer is a little violent, viewer discretion is advised.

Lots of screens including some of the map editor after the jump.

