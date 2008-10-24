The Last Remnant's Mildly Enticing Pre-Order Bonus

Were you planning on picking up the new Square Enix title The Last Remnant next month? No? Well let's see what we can do to sweeten the deal for you. How's about we give you a special pre-order bonus? Something to really make you stand up and take notice of this untested property. Perhaps some bonus unlockable content? Square Enix has announced that everybody who pre-orders The Last Remnant from participating retailers will get a special code that unlocks three special battle formations! Yes! I am running to the store right now!

While I am sure the three formations - Scatterswarm, Goblet and Catapult - will make a big difference in the gameplay, currently have no real idea what a formation does, so I am pretty much utterly unmoved by this news. Luckily for them, they are Square Enix, and the new screenshots you'll find after the jump are gorgeous, so it's all good.

Check out the gallery here. See we told you they're gorgeous.

THE LAST REMNANT PRE-ORDER NOW FOR UNLOCKABLE CONTENT

London (23rd October 2008) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces exclusive unlockable content is now available with pre-orders for THE LAST REMNANT™ with selected retail partners. THE LAST REMNANT will be released across all PAL territories on 20th November, 2008, on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system.

THE LAST REMNANT is a completely original adventure title, benefiting from the finest creative talent to build a lush, real-time fantasy world. The game's battle system has been carefully crafted to deliver a brand-new experience for gamers, as they control forces in massive cinematic battles.

Pre-order THE LAST REMNANT now to receive three special unlockable formations (Scatterswarm, Goblet and Catapult) that will boost your tactical strength during battle.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "THE LAST REMNANT represents a significant step in bringing our titles to a global audience and to make each new release a global event. I hope fans enjoy this exciting new adventure that delivers a thrilling gaming experience."

For more information about THE LAST REMNANT and for links to pre-order retail partners, please visit the official website that launches today at www.lastremnant-game.com