The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon Trailer is Pretty Epic

Yes, Spyro is finally growing up a little bit. The game certainly seems to be going for a more epic feel. But Is it enough to attract older audiences? We got a new trailer for you guys to take a gander at which shows a lot of the cinematic goodness their going for. You can pick up the game on the 21st in North America for Wii, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, and Nintendo DS.

