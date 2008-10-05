The Monster Hunter 3 Trailer from Nintendo's Presser

Someone attending Nintendo's fall presser snapped up this video-of-video of the Monster Hunter 3 trailer, which Bash alluded to in his liveblog. So the image quality is necessarily poor but, for those interested in the franchise, you can get a look at some underwater encounters with familiar, seafaring beasts, and then some surface-world hack-n-slash against dinos and way more exotic foes. Monster Hunter 3 by Capcom for the Wii, has no release date more specific than "early 2009" for Japan and North America.
Monster Hunter 3 Trailer by raven1221 [Gametrailers, thanks reader Gloom]
