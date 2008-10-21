The Most Dangerous Quantum Code Clue Yet

Yep, you heard right; it's the most dangerous (and toughest) Quantum Code clue to date. Constance may have survived her brush with the dark side, but now it's your turn to face the enemy, literally.

Vaughn, the dodgy informant, will be waiting for you today, between 11.30 and 2.30pm. But where, you ask? You'll just have to scan the above code to find out.

Remember, this is a national comp, so if you can't get to the secret local yourself, you'll need to convince someone to go for you. Hit the Quantum Code forum to recruit some interstate dupe an associate.

Better get cracking- time's a wastin'.

[Quantum Code comp on Kotaku]