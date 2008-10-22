The Most Dangerous Quantum Code Clue Yet, Revealed

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Storysofar1.jpgIf, like me, the thought of catching a flight with a certain Aussie airline sent shivers down your spine, and you missed yesterday's clandestine Melbourne rendezvous with dodgy informant Vaughn, fear not. We hold the clues... after the jump, of course.

According to Kotaku's super impressive contacts, the following pictures hold the key to the elusive sixth part of the Quantum Code.


QRClue.jpg

QRClue2.jpg

Completely stumped? Head to the Quantum Code Forum to see what your fellow code-busters think and keep your eye on Kotaku for more updates.

[Quantum Code comp on Kotaku]

