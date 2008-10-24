The Nintendo Holiday Van Part 2: The Cheerleader



So what happened after that cliffhanger ending? We finally found the van trailer. It turns out they were just repositioning it. Of course, as soon as we saw them pulling out of the driveway we thought they were taking off to another city. So after all of that we managed to find a parking space, grabbed our gear, and headed over to the Airstream to surprise Nintendo. For our first test Katie Farland, the cheerleader, put Wii Music to the test. If you missed the first Nintendo Holiday Van post we decided to bring a dog, a band, and a cheerleader to Denver with us to see if Nintendo's Wii Music would hold up to its real life counterparts.