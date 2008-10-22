The Nintendo Holiday Van, Wii Music, and Cheerleaders

Wii Music is an interesting breed. Not only does it allow a player to collaborate musically with their friends, but oddly enough it includes a cheerleader and a dog in its instrument database. So what happens when you bring musically inclined individuals, a cheerleader, and a dog to try out their respective avatars in the game? That's what we wanted to find out.

Every year Nintendo drives a holiday "van" around the country for the press to show off their Christmas lineup. Actually, it's not a van, it's a 25 foot long Airstream trailer, cleverly unmarked to fool the unsuspecting driver. Luckily for us, they were kind enough to stop in Denver so that would could give a few of these games a try. Naturally, we wanted to focus on Wii Music. So I employed a few of my friends to act as my crew and without telling Nintendo until we arrived we brought a band, a cheerleader, and a dog to put Wii Music to the test. Over the next few days we'll be posting some videos showing what happened with each of the test subjects as well as their final thoughts about their counterpart in the game and the game itself.

Until then enjoy part 1 of the video series which is like a prologue to events to come.