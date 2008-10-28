The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Nintendo Wii Still At One-Per-Person

There might be Wii shortages this holiday season. Even though Nintendo stated it is increasing supply, company president Reggie Fils-Aime advises, "Once you see it on the shelf, you ought to buy it." A sign of the times, reader Heath sends us the above photo, writing:

It's funny how even two years after launch you're still not allowed to buy more than one Wii. In fact, this is only the fourth or fifth time I've seen Wiis for sale out in the wild since '06 — but that could just be the fact that I live out in the middle of the desert.

If only people knew that they'll most likely neglect the poor console after two months of Wii Sports...

What about where you live? Is it easy or difficult to locate Wiis? And one per-person? What gives?!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles