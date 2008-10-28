The Nintendo Wii Still At One-Per-Person

There might be Wii shortages this holiday season. Even though Nintendo stated it is increasing supply, company president Reggie Fils-Aime advises, "Once you see it on the shelf, you ought to buy it." A sign of the times, reader Heath sends us the above photo, writing:

It's funny how even two years after launch you're still not allowed to buy more than one Wii. In fact, this is only the fourth or fifth time I've seen Wiis for sale out in the wild since '06 — but that could just be the fact that I live out in the middle of the desert. If only people knew that they'll most likely neglect the poor console after two months of Wii Sports...

What about where you live? Is it easy or difficult to locate Wiis? And one per-person? What gives?!