The Official Street Fighter IV Pins of TGS

After playing a round of Street Fighter IV in the Capcom booth at TGS08 the booth companions hand you a little packet of Street Fighter IV pins. I tried figuring out what the full set consisted of, but the time spent at the booth rooting through their freebie basket only netted me more eye time with the same two sets of pins.
Close-ups of the five on the jump
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink