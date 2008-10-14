The Politics of Gaming: The Politics of Mmm, Giving Good

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

About seventy-five percent of game industry presidential campaign donations went to democrats, based on a sampling of developers and publisher donations over the past two years obtained from the Federal Election Commission.

Kotaku looked at presidential campaign donations for nine companies from January of 2007 through the end of July, 2008. The companies included were Activision, Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Sony Computer Entertainment of America, Take-Two, THQ, Ubisoft and Valve.

The database showed that the nine companies donated a total of about $US97,800 to ten candidates, about $US61,000 of which went to democratic candidates, while about $US36,700 went to republican candidates.

The company with the largest contributions to campaigns was Electronic Arts, followed by Activision and then Valve. The company with the smallest amount of donations was Take-Two. Hit the jump for an avalanche of colorful pie charts and one, single, lonely bar graph.

ACTIVISION

BLIZZARD

ELECTRONIC ARTS

NINTENDO

SONY COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT OF AMERICA

TAKE-TWO

THQ

UBISOFT

VALVE

