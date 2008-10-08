The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Quantum Code Has Arrived

Thumbnail image for quantumcode.jpg

"A locked safe, containing secrets that could change the world forever. A global network of arms dealers, terrorists and villains. A mysterious seven digit code... When British Intelligence operative Constance Newlove discovered an international conspiracy to steal the secrets of the code, she became an immediate target. If she is to survive, she needs your help..."

If you're thinking B-grade action game, you'd be wrong. This is the plot behind Sony Australia's new and rather exciting promotion which will be running here on Kotaku over the coming days. It's called the QUANTUM CODE and involves you, a couple of k in Sony prizes and a rather hot little Brit who needs your help to crack the code.

To enter simply scan the QR code above with your mobile and follow the links. Keep your eyes on Kotaku for further updates and check out our QR Forum, for the chance to collude, conspire and compete with fellow Kotakuans. And if even that's not enough, watch this teaser for the promo to be even more confused intrigued.

Comments

  • Jimmie Guest

    How to scan? i've never wanted to scan these things before...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles