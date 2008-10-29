The Red Cross Launches Emergency Response RTS

The Red Cross is really getting into this online game malarkey. Just a few weeks after the launch of their web-based ARG Traces Of Hope they have followed up with ERU - an RTS that demonstrates the challenges faced with deploying Red Cross and Red Crescent resources to deal with natural and man-made disasters.

The game plays like a standard realtime strategy title, albeit one were the goal is to heal rather than destroy. You have medical and transport resources to manages, shelters to build and refugees to transport.

You can play two demo levels via the site, and buy the full eleven-mission game for just $US19.99.

ERU [Red Cross: The Game]