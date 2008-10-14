The TGS Tear Down Video (With Special Guests)

The Tokyo Game Show has officially ended for us, but that doesn't mean it has to be over for you. We still have plenty of interviews, impressions and whatnots to post from the show. Let's kick things off with this video walkthrough of the two big halls during the show's tear down. That's right, we didn't just stay until the end of the show, we stayed AFTER!!!

Keep your eye out for the car driving through the centre of the hall, a special guest appearance by the stars of Resident Evil 5 and lots of men and women in hardhats.