The Top 50 Cosplay Cleavage Shots

Well, it's noon, that means we can break out the porn. I have to wonder what Juan over at Kezins is doing in his spare time, if he has room for this kind of research. Actually, check that, I don't want to visualize what Juan does in his spare time. Anyway, he's put together a gallery of the 50 best cosplay cleavage shots — which is a lot harder than googling "cosplay cleavage" with moderate safesearch off. (I know, I tried.) I just can't not show you this. So, even though there is no nipple, this is NSFW, NSFgirlfriend in the room, NSFviewing at the kitchen table because your mums moved the computer there after she found and deleted your stash, all that. Three others on the jump, with a link the whole shootin' match.

Update: Kezins crashed. Here's a cached version of the page. Hope that works.







The 50 Best Cosplay Cleavage Picks [Kezins]