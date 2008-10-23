The Warcraft Retrospective - From Utopia To Adventures

Gametrailers has just launched part one of their in-depth look at everything Warcraft, The Warcraft Retrospective. It's a comprehensive look at the origins of the Blizzard property, and when I say comprehensive I mean they go back to the original real-time strategy game, Don Daglow's 1982 game Utopia for the Intellivision, through Warcraft 1 & 2, and even feature footage from the abandoned Warcraft Adventures game. So entertaining and informative that I almost forgot to set this post live.



The Warcraft Retrospective Part 1: Drums of War [Gametrailers]