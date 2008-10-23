The Xbox 360 Deal You Should Jump On. Now.

No time for pleasantries. Electronics retailer Frys has two amazing Xbox 360 bundles still in stock — a third is already sold out — at just $US349.99. Both feature five games, one with Lego Indiana Jones, Kung Fu Panda, Saint's Row 2, BioShock and Pure, the other with Lego Indiana Jones, Kung Fu Panda, Star Wars: the Force Unleashed, Soulcalibur IV and Pure. Strike hard, strike fast, no mercy.

