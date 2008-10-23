The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Xbox 360 Deal You Should Jump On. Now.

No time for pleasantries. Electronics retailer Frys has two amazing Xbox 360 bundles still in stock — a third is already sold out — at just $US349.99. Both feature five games, one with Lego Indiana Jones, Kung Fu Panda, Saint's Row 2, BioShock and Pure, the other with Lego Indiana Jones, Kung Fu Panda, Star Wars: the Force Unleashed, Soulcalibur IV and Pure. Strike hard, strike fast, no mercy.

XBOX 360 Pro 60GB With 5 Games and XBOX 360 Pro 60GB Console With 5 Games [Frys via Slickdeals]

Comments

  • tiang Guest

    How is this relevant to aus?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles