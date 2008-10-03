There Are A Lot More GameCube Wii Remakes Coming (Pikmin 2, Jungle Beat, etc etc)

Yesterday's announcement that Pikmin would be re-released for the Wii? It was, as you no doubt expected, just the start. Nintendo have big plans for this line, with many, many more games planned. And yesterday, they even announced a few of them. First up is Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat, which will actually be out before Pikmin (on November 11), though with the game eschewing bongo controls in favour of standard (ie nunchuk + Wii Remote) ones it's hard seeing the point in it all. The other announced GameCube games make a little (OK, a lot) more sense, and are Pikmin 2, Mario Tennis, Metroid Prime 1 & 2 and Chibi Robo. All will ship with updated Wii controls, and all will sell for budget prices.

A 16:9 Wind Waker with Wii Remote bow and grapple aiming would be great, Nintendo. Just sayin!

First Look: Wii de Asobu Pikmin [IGN]