The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

These Fighters Are In The King of Fighters XII

We've heard that King of Fighters XII has been dated for Japanese arcades new April, and now we hear about the game's ever expanding line-up. There are 11 playable characters in the show floor demo: Terry, Kim, Athena Asamiya, Leona Heidern, Ralf Jones, Kyo Kusanagi, Shen Woo, Ryo Sakazaki, Benimaru Nikaido, Robert Garcia and Ash Crimson. Three characters were announced as well: Iori Yagami, Andy Bogart and Raiden.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles