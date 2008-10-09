These Fighters Are In The King of Fighters XII

We've heard that King of Fighters XII has been dated for Japanese arcades new April, and now we hear about the game's ever expanding line-up. There are 11 playable characters in the show floor demo: Terry, Kim, Athena Asamiya, Leona Heidern, Ralf Jones, Kyo Kusanagi, Shen Woo, Ryo Sakazaki, Benimaru Nikaido, Robert Garcia and Ash Crimson. Three characters were announced as well: Iori Yagami, Andy Bogart and Raiden.