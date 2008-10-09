We've heard that King of Fighters XII has been dated for Japanese arcades new April, and now we hear about the game's ever expanding line-up. There are 11 playable characters in the show floor demo: Terry, Kim, Athena Asamiya, Leona Heidern, Ralf Jones, Kyo Kusanagi, Shen Woo, Ryo Sakazaki, Benimaru Nikaido, Robert Garcia and Ash Crimson. Three characters were announced as well: Iori Yagami, Andy Bogart and Raiden.
These Fighters Are In The King of Fighters XII
