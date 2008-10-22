These Pacman Costumes Will Make You The Life Of The Party

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Trying to think of a last minute Halloween outfit? Craigslist has all sorts of costumes, including these one size fits all Pacman ghost costumes, featuring Inky, Pinky, and Clyde. Pacman, Ms. Pacman, and Blinky do not exist, however. Made out of foamcore and paint, these costumes are light-weight and customisable, complete with arm holes. They're $US30 each, which isn't too bad. There's just one catch. You have to live near Bushwick, NY (it's somewhere in Brookyln, I think). Bigger pics after the jump!

Check them out here.

Pacman Ghosts Halloween Costumes (Thanks, Bill!)

