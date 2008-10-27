The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This Hula Wii Ad Looks Bad

Don't throw out that Balance Board just yet! There are third party games being made for it, such as the previously mentioned Hula Wii. The game is out October 30, and there's no word of a Western release date yet. Hopefully the game is better than the commercial, because this commercial is the ad equivalent of shovelware. (Shoveltising?)

Hula Wii [Balance Board Blog]

