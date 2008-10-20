This Is What It Sounds Like When Dude Huge Cries

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You know Dude Huge likes the Lancers. The blood, the gravelly voices, the destroyed beauty. But do you know what he likes to listen to? What he kicks his feet up to after a hard day's puppy eating/Larry Hryb chainsawing/developing? Let's find out! The Dude's Zune profile has his favourite songs listed, and amongst the picks are Welcome to the Jungle, Paint it Black and, yes, Prince's When Doves Cry. I love that song. I love everyone who loves that song. Don't make me chase you, Dude Huge. Even doves have pride.

Cliff At Epic [Zune, via X3F]

Comments

  • Tadmod @♣TadMod♣

    I am finally fulfilling my lifelong wish of commenting innappropriately on a ridiculously old article!

    Now, to add some class:
    POOP!

    Mark, can we have a competition? The first person to find this article and this comment wins a prize from Kotaku (a game or something)?

    Tad

    0

