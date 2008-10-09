The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This is Your Tokyo Game Show 2008

I just ran through the halls to snap some pictures from the floor of the Tokyo Game Show 2008. This year's event looks like it's shaping up to be a bit more of a spread out affair. The show has 209 exhibitors, 1,786 booths, the highest number to date. They also have a record breaking 879 titles being shown during the event's four days.

The percent breakdown of titles by platform at this year's show is:
DS: 18.7
Mobile: 18
PC: 17.5
PSP: 7.8
Wii: 7.1
Xbox 360: 7
PS3: 3.5
PS2: 1.7
Others: 18.8

Hit the jump for a glimpse of what's to come through the weekend.

