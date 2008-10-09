This is Your Tokyo Game Show 2008

I just ran through the halls to snap some pictures from the floor of the Tokyo Game Show 2008. This year's event looks like it's shaping up to be a bit more of a spread out affair. The show has 209 exhibitors, 1,786 booths, the highest number to date. They also have a record breaking 879 titles being shown during the event's four days.
The percent breakdown of titles by platform at this year's show is:
DS: 18.7
Mobile: 18
PC: 17.5
PSP: 7.8
Wii: 7.1
Xbox 360: 7
PS3: 3.5
PS2: 1.7
Others: 18.8
Hit the jump for a glimpse of what's to come through the weekend.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink