This is Your Tokyo Game Show 2008

I just ran through the halls to snap some pictures from the floor of the Tokyo Game Show 2008. This year's event looks like it's shaping up to be a bit more of a spread out affair. The show has 209 exhibitors, 1,786 booths, the highest number to date. They also have a record breaking 879 titles being shown during the event's four days.

The percent breakdown of titles by platform at this year's show is:

DS: 18.7

Mobile: 18

PC: 17.5

PSP: 7.8

Wii: 7.1

Xbox 360: 7

PS3: 3.5

PS2: 1.7

Others: 18.8

Hit the jump for a glimpse of what's to come through the weekend.