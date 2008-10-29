This Retro Aussie Space Invaders Song Is Great

Back in 1980, when Taito's Space Invaders ruled arcades, Australian band Player One cashed in on the craze with its song Space Invaders. Not a bad song! It hit the top of the Australian charts. This website even has the song lyrics. This video made my morning, tomorrow morning, too.
