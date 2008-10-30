This Retro Nintendo 64 Game Ad Is NSFW Maximum Risky!

With the family friendly route Nintendo has taken the last couple of years, it's easy to forget games like Nintendo Rare published, Rare developed, Nintendo 64 exclusive Conker's Bad Fur Day. This post is a reminder. The M-rated game with its raunchy humour had M-rated ads, appearing in places like Playboy.

Check out the late night cable TV spot after the jump. It's MAXIMUM RISKY stuff, Diddy Kong Racing this ain't.

