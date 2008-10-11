The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

THQ Picks Up 50 Cent Off The Ground

No, 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand isn't dead, dead, dead. It's alive! The game, orphaned by Activision Blizzard, has indeed been picked up by publisher THQ, according to a rating by Australia's Office of Film and Literature Classification board. That's the part we did get right when we reexamined 50's fate. Honestly, though our interest in 50's music begins and ends at "In Da Club" we can't help but be warmed over by the ridiculousness of Blood On The Sand's debut trailer. It's brilliant.

50 Cent: Blood On The Sand [OFLC via NeoGAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles