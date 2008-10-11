THQ Picks Up 50 Cent Off The Ground

No, 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand isn't dead, dead, dead. It's alive! The game, orphaned by Activision Blizzard, has indeed been picked up by publisher THQ, according to a rating by Australia's Office of Film and Literature Classification board. That's the part we did get right when we reexamined 50's fate. Honestly, though our interest in 50's music begins and ends at "In Da Club" we can't help but be warmed over by the ridiculousness of Blood On The Sand's debut trailer. It's brilliant.
50 Cent: Blood On The Sand [OFLC via NeoGAF]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink