Three Developers Explain LittleBigPlanet Level Design to a 7-Year-Old

My son has become completely enamored with LittleBigPlanet. Which isn't that surprising. But what is surprising is what about the game that's enthralling. It's not the play that has him begging to boot up the Playstation 3 every night, but the creation.

Tristan has become a indie developer and he doesn't even realise it. He spends hours sitting in front of the television adding to his level, figuring out ways to torture gamers, defending his creation. Last week he called me to the television for a play through. At one point I decided to break from the obvious path and drop down to the floor of his level, far from the beaten path. Once there I realised I couldn't get back up. I'm stuck, I said. Oh, I'm going to add scorpions there dad.

Watching his interest in game development grow, I suggested that he write up a letter asking for advice in game design, which I would then email off to a few developers I know.

Tristan's Letter

Hi my name is Tristan. I am 7. I am making a level for LittleBigPlanet. I have already started my level and it has flames. It has a giraffe with a tree. It has crabs. It's really fun. When I'm finished I want it to have flames everywhere and some ghosts in it. I want it to be really scary. I was thinking of making the whole level underground. I also want people to have to jump a whole bunch. I think I will call it The Tristan Level. Do you have advice for me about building it? Thanks,

Tristan

Cliff "Dude Huge" Bleszinski - Epic Games Design Director: Gears of War

Sure. When in doubt, add zombies and exploding barrels. Your review score is guaranteed to go up by at least 3 points across the board.

David Jaffe - founder EatSleepPlay: God of War

Tristan, hey! Well, it sounds like you are off to a great start with your level. Very eager to give it a play. I love to jump! As for advice, I would say the following: a- make sure you give the player lots of rewards for trying cool things...little treasures and rewards for exploring your map, battling all the ghosts, helping the giraffe reach some fruit on the tree, whatever. Just make sure the player feels like you have gone in before he/she got there and set up lots of cool surprises for him. The player is looking to YOU to make sure they have a good time. Don't let them down. b- at the same time, if you are not having fun, then change your level. You should do creative work mainly for you. So make sure you enjoy your level first and foremost, otherwise, what is the point? c- Tell your dad to make commenting on his website easier. It really is a right pain in the fucking arse. I hope he will not show you those bad words. d- put in more jumping. Man, I love to jump! Good luck on The Tristan Level, man! That is so cool that your are enjoying the game! Looking forward to your creation! David

Mark Pacini., Game Director Armature Studio - Metroid Prime