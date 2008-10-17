Three New Castlevania Judgment Characters Revealed

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I'm so very conflicted about Castlevania Judgment. Mixing classic and current Castlevania characters together in a fighting game is such a cool concept, but from what we've seen so far it looks like the implementation of said concept is severely lacking. Now, with the release of the game only a month away, Konami finally reveals a few more characters for the game, adding to the already announced Alucard, Simon, Dracula, and Maria.

Joining the cast from Castlevania: Bloodlines is Eric Lecarde, lance man extroidinaire. Representing the ladies we have Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia. Finally, from every Castlevania game, the end all and be all, Mr. Death himself. Well there goes play balance. You can't win over Death.
For some morbid looking screenies, click here.

