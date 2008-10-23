Three New Penny Arcade Adventures Episode Two Gameplay Videos

This morning Fahey told you how Xbox 360, Linux, Mac, and PC owners are going to be able to experience all of the glory that is On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two next week! Along with the announcement, the guys over at Hothead games were kind enough to throw in these new PC gameplay videos so that you can get your Penny Arcade fix today. Two more vids after the jump.
