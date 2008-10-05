The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

TimeSplitters 4 Concept Art

If Haze didn't float your boat, and it didn't float many, Free Radical's right back atcha with TimeSplitters 4. Of course the game has been officially officially known for some time, but FR put up three concept art scans on the official website earlier this week. The chainsaw nun above is one. You can also get a look at some blinged out four-wheel cat ("Cat Racing: Underground") and a dismembered Monkey/Frank n' Furter transvestite robot on a torture rack. If those descriptions don't send you over, I mean, what will. Check also the homage trailer to LucasArts/Revenge of the Sith with Vader's role reprised by, what else, a monkey.

Free Radical Design - TimeSplitters 4 [via and thanks to Popzara for noticing the new content.]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles