Timezone Tekken 6 National Finals Video Action

Last weekend the Timezone Tekken 6 National Final was held in Sydney, with NSW entrant Andrew taking the title and the trip to International Finals in the Phillippines in December. We've been sent the video of the Semi and Grand Final clips, so you can see some of the best in Australia duke it out for the title. Grand Final video after the jump, with more videos available here. Go on, tell us in the comments how much better you are, and that if you'd bothered to enter you'd have kicked their butts — you know you want to! [Thanks Kevin]