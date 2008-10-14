Tokyo Game Show 2008 Attendance Actually Up!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

People came to this year's Tokyo Game Show. In droves. The event's organisers have released the final tallies, and they are:
194,288 attendees for TGS 2008 compared to 193,040 attendees for TGS 2007. Those interested in the breakdown, hit the jump. Those not, don't.

Tokyo Game Show 2008
10/9 Business Day
27,305 attendees

10/10 Business Day
24,178 attendees

10/11 Public Day
71,639 attendees (included: 9,207 kids)

10/12 Public Day
71,166 attendees (included: 13,963 kids)

TOTAL: 194,288 attendees

Tokyo Game Show 2007
10/9 Business Day
29,783 attendees

10/10 Business Day
32,390 attendees

10/11 Public Day
64,795 attendees (included: 11,829 kids)

10/12 Public Day
66,072 attendees (included: 15,347 kids)

TOTAL: 193,040 attendees

So fewer kids this year and more press last year. Fascinating.

