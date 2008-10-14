Tokyo Game Show 2008 Attendance Actually Up!

People came to this year's Tokyo Game Show. In droves. The event's organisers have released the final tallies, and they are:

194,288 attendees for TGS 2008 compared to 193,040 attendees for TGS 2007. Those interested in the breakdown, hit the jump. Those not, don't.

Tokyo Game Show 2008

10/9 Business Day

27,305 attendees

10/10 Business Day

24,178 attendees

10/11 Public Day

71,639 attendees (included: 9,207 kids)

10/12 Public Day

71,166 attendees (included: 13,963 kids)

TOTAL: 194,288 attendees

Tokyo Game Show 2007

10/9 Business Day

29,783 attendees

10/10 Business Day

32,390 attendees

10/11 Public Day

64,795 attendees (included: 11,829 kids)

10/12 Public Day

66,072 attendees (included: 15,347 kids)

TOTAL: 193,040 attendees

So fewer kids this year and more press last year. Fascinating.