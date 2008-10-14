Tokyo Game Show 2008 Attendance Actually Up!

People came to this year's Tokyo Game Show. In droves. The event's organisers have released the final tallies, and they are:
194,288 attendees for TGS 2008 compared to 193,040 attendees for TGS 2007. Those interested in the breakdown, hit the jump. Those not, don't.
Tokyo Game Show 2008
10/9 Business Day
27,305 attendees
10/10 Business Day
24,178 attendees
10/11 Public Day
71,639 attendees (included: 9,207 kids)
10/12 Public Day
71,166 attendees (included: 13,963 kids)
TOTAL: 194,288 attendees
Tokyo Game Show 2007
10/9 Business Day
29,783 attendees
10/10 Business Day
32,390 attendees
10/11 Public Day
64,795 attendees (included: 11,829 kids)
10/12 Public Day
66,072 attendees (included: 15,347 kids)
TOTAL: 193,040 attendees
So fewer kids this year and more press last year. Fascinating.
