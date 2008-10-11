Tokyo Game Show Attendance Plummets Again

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There's no doubt that this year's Tokyo Game Show is... a bit underwhelming. Sure, the booth companions continue to be top notch and Kids Corner is hoppin', but almost everyone we've spoken to at the con sees TGS 2008 as something of a dud. Outside of a few PR types who love everything on God's green earth, most folks are meh-ing the Makuhari Messe.

That translates to a drop in attendance of about 11,000 fewer than last year, at least on the first two days of TGS. Why? Metal Gear Solid 4 is out. Final Fantasy XIII is still not playable. Nintendo isn't here. Wada's keynote was a snoozer.

We'll see how the public reacts tomorrow. Brace for impact!

