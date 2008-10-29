The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tomb Raider: Underworld Demo On Xbox Live

Lara Croft is returning to the tomb raiding business in Eidos' upcoming Tomb Raider Underworld, and Xbox 360 owners now have a chance to get their hands on Lara's latest incarnation in convenient playable demo form. For the mere price of 1.3GB of bandwidth and hard disk space, you can get your chance to take Lara places she's never been before, and then come back to this post and tell us how badly they've managed to mess things up this time around.

No no, I'm sure she's fine, and this is the best Tomb Raider game since the original. They wouldn't be releasing it if it weren't, now would they?

Demo: Tomb Raider: Underworld Playable [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

