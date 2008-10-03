Tons of New Mushroom Men Screens

The whole Mushroom Men concept is one bizarre creation from Gamecock. The thing is that you can't help but stare at the beauty of it. There's something really intriguing about helping a lone fungi find his place in society. We have screens from Spore Wars (Wii) and Rise of the Fungi (DS) here in the gallery.
