Toshinden Returns. On The Wii. Yay.

The newest issue of Famitsu reveals that Takara Tomy will be reviving the Toshinden series, this time on the Wii. The 3D fighter, best known for the fact that it was a 3D fighter, owes much of its success to there being no better alternative on the original PlayStation. Perhaps lightning will strike twice with the next Toshinden.

The fighter, which features both weapons-based and hand-to-hand combat is currently undated. Currently available character artwork indicates that all manner of anime and manga stereotype will be playable.