The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Toshinden Returns. On The Wii. Yay.

The newest issue of Famitsu reveals that Takara Tomy will be reviving the Toshinden series, this time on the Wii. The 3D fighter, best known for the fact that it was a 3D fighter, owes much of its success to there being no better alternative on the original PlayStation. Perhaps lightning will strike twice with the next Toshinden.

The fighter, which features both weapons-based and hand-to-hand combat is currently undated. Currently available character artwork indicates that all manner of anime and manga stereotype will be playable.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles