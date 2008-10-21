Trophy Reward System On The Way?

A rumour from the latest issue of the US Official PlayStation Magazine suggests Sony may be offering more than just trophies to add to your digital collection. Besides the standard trophies you receive now, players will also receive stuff. What that stuff is, we don't know yet. The quote from the magazine reads:

"We've heard that SCEA is mulling over some sort of Trophy reward system. We doubt it'll be cash (or the equivalent), but we suspect it might be exclusive access to early betas and the like."

I don't have a problem with early access to demos or betas, hell, even free theme packs. But don't start excluding me from content entirely simply because I don't have the time to get 50 head shots in a row, Sony.



