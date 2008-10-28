Turn Your iPhone Into An iGame Boy

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The iPhone's pretty nice, if you're the type to stomach Apple's simple, clean design philosophy. But what if you're the type to prefer Nintendo's pixellated Game Boy styles? And just can't live without your web-browsing, iPod-playing, touch-screen mobile communications device? You get this. It's a Game Boy theme for your (jailbroken) iPhone. Comes in two flavours - with buttons and sans buttons - but you'll have to get Battletoads on your own.

iGameboy Theme: If the iPhone Were Around Two Decades Ago [Gizmodo]

