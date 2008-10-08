Two Even More Insane Mirror's Edge Gameplay Videos



If there was any room left in our minds to be impressed with this game, that void has been filled. After our correspondent A.J. met "Dude Huge" at the Mirror's Edge event yesterday she sent us these two videos full of free running insanity. The first one focuses on a chopper chase resembling the one found in Half Life 2, except you're jumping from skyscrapers. In the second, Faith seems to be taking an alternate route, but similar to a video we posted a while back, which is no less impressive. We can't wait to get our hands on it! Second video after the jump.