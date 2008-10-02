Two New Tom Clancy's Endwar Trailers



Today we get to take another look at Tom Clancy's Endwar and if you're in the market for a new Odama style voice command strategy game - you might want to keep your eye on this one. The first video covers command points and explains how the more you acquire, the more mission command can offer you support in case you get yourself in a bind. The second video has explosions, tons of explosions! In the event that all else fails, defcon 1 is triggered and you can nuke your enemy back to the stone age. You can pick it up November 4th on PS3, PSP, Xbox 360 and DS. Second video after the jump.