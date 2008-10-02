The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Two New Tom Clancy's Endwar Trailers


Today we get to take another look at Tom Clancy's Endwar and if you're in the market for a new Odama style voice command strategy game - you might want to keep your eye on this one. The first video covers command points and explains how the more you acquire, the more mission command can offer you support in case you get yourself in a bind. The second video has explosions, tons of explosions! In the event that all else fails, defcon 1 is triggered and you can nuke your enemy back to the stone age. You can pick it up November 4th on PS3, PSP, Xbox 360 and DS. Second video after the jump.

  • MADTurnIP Guest

    Does anyone think this title is kinda copying a really old game called 'Z'. It had like three robots and crazy good cutscenes. In that you had to take control points in order to get more troops. It was AWESOME! They were going to make a second... but i dont think it ever eventuated.... ahhh the gaming memories.

