Ubisoft Announcez $339 Million In Q2 Salez

French video game publisher Ubisoft announced its quarterly results today, which are up over 37%, resulting in a second quarter take of about $339 million (€175 million). The company attributes its better than expected results to Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway and Soulcalibur IV for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. But you know where the real money is coming from — the Petz, Imagine and ENER-G series.
According to Ubi's by-platform breakdown, an impressive 39% of the publishers sales came from Nintendo DS titles, almost twice that of its PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 releases, each of which accounted for 20% of sales. That might help explain why there are seven games in the Imagine line and five in the Petz line due over the next three months, about one a week.
Ubisoft pushed back strategy game Anno 1401 A.D. and an "as-yet unannounced franchise" into its 2009-10 fiscal year.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink