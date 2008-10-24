Ubisoft Announcez $339 Million In Q2 Salez

French video game publisher Ubisoft announced its quarterly results today, which are up over 37%, resulting in a second quarter take of about $339 million (€175 million). The company attributes its better than expected results to Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway and Soulcalibur IV for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. But you know where the real money is coming from — the Petz, Imagine and ENER-G series.

According to Ubi's by-platform breakdown, an impressive 39% of the publishers sales came from Nintendo DS titles, almost twice that of its PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 releases, each of which accounted for 20% of sales. That might help explain why there are seven games in the Imagine line and five in the Petz line due over the next three months, about one a week.

Ubisoft pushed back strategy game Anno 1401 A.D. and an "as-yet unannounced franchise" into its 2009-10 fiscal year.