Ubisoft Looking To Combine Tom Clancy Franchises Into A 'Megagame'

This is real pie-in-the-sky stuff, so remain seated while reading, but here goes: Ubisoft are looking into turning their five Tom Clancy series - Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, Rainbow Six, Endwar and Hawx - into a "megagame". How's that going to work? Here's how. They'll do it in baby steps. For example, in the next Ghost Recon and the next Endwar, they're hoping the missions will be interwoven, a mission in Ghost Recon 3 being given context in the larger conflict by a mission in Endwar 2.

And that's just the start. Eventually - tech and public interest allowing - the Endwar "universe" would act as the overarching Clancy universe, within which the storylines of each new Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell and HAWX missions would be played out, ultimately leading to the direct linking of each game's campaigns.

Like I said, it's pie-in-the-sky stuff. Details are thin. But hey, even if you can't stand the thought of a Clancy-branded Katamari sweeping the globe rolling up piles of cash money, you have to admit, it's a pretty neat idea.

