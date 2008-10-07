UK Manhunt 2 - The Long Struggle Is At An End

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

At last there is light at the end of the tunnel, and beyond that a man waiting with a claw hammer, ready to crack open your skull. Rockstar has confirmed with our friends over at GamesIndustry.biz that following a long struggle with the British Board of Film Classification, Manhunt 2 for the PS2, Wii, and PSP will be in the shops on October 31st, which is some sort of a holiday, or so I'm told.

Manhunt 2 was of course originally denied classification by the BBFC, after which Rockstar appealed, won the appeal, after which the BBFC appealed, then lost, and basically just wasted everyone's time until no one cared anymore, which only took about a week. Congratulations, Rockstar!

Manhunt 2 finally gets UK release date [GamesIndustry.biz]

