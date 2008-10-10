UK Retailers Buying Hardware Stock From Supermarkets

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

UK gamers will need to get up early in the morning if they are to take advantage of heavily-discounted consoles at several supermarket chains. So impressive were the price cuts that a number of games retailers have been dispatching staff to their local Sainsbury's to pick up some new stock.

Sainsbury's has been knocking £30 ($70) from the price of the Xbox 360 and Wii, bringing the 360 to below £100 ($240)for the first time. Staff from GAME, Gamestation and other retailers, both chain store and indie, quickly descended on the bargains and re-upped their own stocks.

"With 360 and Wii on sale at these prices we allowed our store managers to supplement their stock," explained GAME CEO Lisa Morgan.

Shame the gamers didn't get to enjoy the same benefits, really.

GAME in Sainsbury's stock swoop [MCV]

