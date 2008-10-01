Uncharted 2 Already 'In The Works,' Says PSM3

Probably thinking it would be a shame to let those lovely rock textures go to waste, not to mention that half-tuck, it appears that Naughty Dog is hard at work on an Uncharted sequel. According to a quote from the latest PSM3, there's more fortune in Nathan Drake's future with still more things to chart and pirates to shoot in the face.

The news allegedly comes straight from the mouth of Naughty Dog co-prez Christophe Balestra. We're not calling Mr. Balestra a liar or anything, but we're going to check in with the developer to make sure this is all on the up and up, considering PSM3 cites a "French news channel" interview.