Uncharted PS3 Bundle: The Box Art

Hear that chime? It's the box art clock. And it just struck box art o'clock. On offer today is the art for the Uncharted PS3 bundle, which will see one of the console's finest titles stuffed in with a 160GB PS3, a DualShock 3 and a voucher for PSN title PAIN. It'll be out next month, will cost you $US500, and if you like fun and think you'll be downloading movies on the PS3, there are plenty worse ways to be introduced to the console.