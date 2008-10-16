The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Uncharted PS3 Bundle: The Box Art

Hear that chime? It's the box art clock. And it just struck box art o'clock. On offer today is the art for the Uncharted PS3 bundle, which will see one of the console's finest titles stuffed in with a 160GB PS3, a DualShock 3 and a voucher for PSN title PAIN. It'll be out next month, will cost you $US500, and if you like fun and think you'll be downloading movies on the PS3, there are plenty worse ways to be introduced to the console.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles