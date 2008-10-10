Uncharted Waters Online Getting PS3 Version

Koei's popular PC franchise Uncharted Waters is coming to the PLAYSTATION 3. The series is set between the 15th and 17th century and lets players manage a fleet of ships as they trade, hunt for treasure, explore and do pirate shit. And now, it'll be on the PS3. So there.
Service starts next year and will be on the same server as the PC version.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink