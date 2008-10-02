The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

University Charging Students To Use Game Room

Students at the University of Northern Kentucky will have to pony up if want to enjoy their leisure time playing video games at the Student Union. The Northerner reports students will have to pay $4 an hour to use any of the game systems, one controller and one game. But surprise! The students hate it, as they should. What's worse is they'll still be charged the full $4 even if they bring their own games and controllers or stay for only half the time.

I never used the game room at my school, but it was still free. We just couldn't steal anything. I realise things cost money, and it appears this particular game room was quite expensive, but to nickel and dime already poor college students who will be paying off loans for years after they graduate isn't the smartest of ideas. Hell, just secretly raise tuition or offer some kind of membership program. Just don't do hourly charges.

Any Kotakuites out there have to pay to use their school's game room, too? Or is this an isolated case?

Game room gets complaints [Image]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

    At Deakin University in Burwood, Melbourne, we have a games room. They bought:

    2 Large LCD screens
    An elite 360
    A ps3 40gb
    A wii
    2 controllers for each system
    15 or so games
    20 Dell XPS gaming systems (8800gts and Core 2 Q6600 CPUs)

    And guess what. There are no games on the computers and we are only allowed to use the consoles on University open day. When other people are watching. Despite us having RFID security cards to access the room. To play games.

    Whoop.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles