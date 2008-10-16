Unlike Dead Rising, XBLA Games Need To Be Playable On Small, Crummy TVs

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Remember when Dead Rising first came out on 360? If you had a HDTV, it was great. Nothing but zombie-killing good times. But if you had a small, CRT TV, you were in trouble, because a lot of the game's critical text was unreadable on low-def TVs. Seemed a strange thing to design for. And is something that would/could never happen for an Xbox Live Arcade title, with Introversion disclosing that part of the service's certification process involves ensuring games are playable on a television setup from 1994. Or, in other words, a 14" CRT TV hooked up via a composite cable. It's a charitable condition, but you have to wonder whether the cost in terms of presentation is worth catering for that chunk of the market.

360 Arcade games HAVE to run on a 14" TV [CVG]

